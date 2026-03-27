Town sponsors 10th successful Spring Cleanup

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor.

The Town of Friday Harbor helped its customers jump-start their spring cleaning with free pickup of oversized refuse the week of March 9-13. This is the 10th year the Town has offered the Spring Cleanup service to its residential refuse customers. Public Works employee Mateo Blackmon assisted Refuse employees Dave Smith and Andrew Teasdale in picking up a total of 22.09 tons of oversized junk too large to fit in standard garbage cans.

“Our residents’ support of town beautification efforts is always appreciated,” said Town Administrator Denice Kulseth, adding that customers did a fantastic job of selecting acceptable items and neatly stacking them for pickup. “We’re grateful to the mayor and town council for approving this courtesy service,” said Kulseth.