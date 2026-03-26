America – rejecting kings since 1776!

Submitted by Indivisible San Juan Islands

Indivisible San Juan Islands participates in the third NO KINGS national protest, Saturday, March 28, at noon on the San Juan County Courthouse Lawn.

We, the people, have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings. America has been rejecting Kings since 1776!

What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever. Over 7 million people joined the last NO KINGS event nationwide. We had over 1,000 San Juan Island community members show up, stand up, and speak up for our shared values and to defend our rights, freedoms, and our way of life.

When our families are under attack, and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence. The blatant corruption of this administration is the worst in our country’s history; meanwhile, grocery and gasoline prices continue to soar! Our resistance is growing! Together, we are stronger.

On March 28, rise up, take to the sidewalks and streets, as we say NO to a Dictator wannabe, NO KINGS. We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it. Join us.

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.

For more information, email Indivisiblesji@gmail.com or visit IndivisibleSJI.org.