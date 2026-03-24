Track and field feeling good for 2026

The track and field team is looking good this year already, with a successful first meet under their belts and records already being broken.

“I hope to be transporting at least 20 kids to State this year,” coach Shannon Plummer, who’s starting his eighth year as the track coach, told the Journal. “We’ve got a pretty big squad and I’m feeling good about it.”

The boys finished third overall, and the girls finished fifth, which was “quite amazing for our first meet of the season,” according to Plummer. Senior Stella Carli set a new school record for the 800-meter and freshman Clive Nye joined the school’s top 10 list for the 12-pound shotput.

“We had just an amazing amount of kids that performed beyond our expectations,” Plummer said.

Rookie Kaya Burke had zero expectations as it was her first year ever. “I jumped 9 feet!” she said. “My first year ever jumping. It felt so good.”

When asked what standout athletes to keep an eye out for this season, Plummer said they all could be standouts. “I would hope that the stars that shine this year are too numerous to single out,” he said. “We have stars waiting to show their best. We look forward to representing Friday Harbor H.S. this year and plan on bringing home some golden hardware.”