Friday Harbor gives strong performance at State Track and Field Championships in Yakima

By Declan O’Malley, Journal contributor

Friday Harbor High School had a strong showing at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association State Track and Field Championships, held in Yakima at Eisenhower High School’s track and field complex during the final week of May.

Stella Carli led the Wolverines with a standout performance, capturing a state championship in the 800 meters. She also placed second in the 400 meters and fourth in the 200 meters, finishing among the top individual performers of the meet.

On the girls’ side, Georgia VanderYacht placed 16th in the 400 meters. Flora Compton added two top-10 finishes, taking eighth in the 3,200 meters and 11th in the 1,600 meters.

On the boys’ side, the 4×400-meter relay team placed ninth overall behind strong efforts from Ben Baisch, Jasper Mahn, Eli Lane, and Channing Kleine. Kaden Horn and Milo Martin also contributed as alternates during the event.

Individually, Baisch finished the season ranked among the top 10 in all Class 2B schools in the 400 meters. Kleine placed 13th in the 100 meters and 12th in the 200 meters. Neil Gresseth rounded out the boys’ performances with a 13th-place finish in the 800 meters.