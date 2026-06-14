Friday Harbor players make All League

By Declan O’Malley, Journal contributor

Friday Harbor Athletes Earn 10 All-League Honors in Softball and BaseballFriday Harbor High School had a great representation on this year’s all-league awards.Softball saw 6 total nominees with 4 first team, 1 second team, and 1 honorable mention.Baseball was also decorated with four total all-league selections, with three being named to thefirst team and and 1 on the second team.

Friday Harbor Softball High School All-League Selections

Friday Harbor was well represented in the league's postseason honors, placing four players on the First Team All-League squad. Emerald Hurley, Brandy Lawson, Jullian Otis, and CayleeMorton each earned First Team recognition following standout seasons for the Wolverines. AnnaGustafson was selected to the Second Team All-League, while Ila Allen received HonorableMention honors. In total, six Friday Harbor players were recognized by league coaches for theircontributions during the 2026 season, highlighting the depth and talent of the Wolverines' roster.

MVP

● Teagan Calkins – Coupeville

Coach of the Year

● Aaron Lucero – Coupeville

Team Sportsmanship

● Darrington High School

First Team All-League

● Emerald Hurley – Friday Harbor

● Brandy Lawson – Friday Harbor

● Jullian Otis – Friday Harbor

● Caylee Morton – Friday Harbor

● Delarosia Souryavong – LaConner

● Emilia Rios – Orcas

● Adeline Maynes – Coupeville

● Haylee Armstrong – Coupeville

● Sydney Van Dyke – Coupeville

● Capri Anter – Coupeville

Second Team All-League

● Abrah Welborn – Darrington

● Ava Pater – Darrington

● Chelsi Stevens – Coupeville

● Ava Lucero – Coupeville

● Cami Van Dyke – Coupeville

● Isla Sasan – Orcas

● Lucia Rios – Orcas

● Anna Gustafson – Friday Harbor

● Yamileth Ocampo Contreras – LaConner

Honorable Mention

● Ila Allen – Friday Harbor

● Jade Souryavong – LaConner

● Ivy Shaefer – Orcas

● Tina Malaspina – Orcas

● Katarina Edwards – LaConner