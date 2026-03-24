New compositions and new musicians in Melodious Notes spring concert

Celebrating its 14th annual spring concert, Melodious Notes Over the Harbor returns March 28 at the Community Theatre. The music begins at 7:30 p.m, and this year features new musicians and works from Alexander Glazunov, George Gershwin, Dimitri Shostakovich and many more.

“Once again, this year will be all new compositions,” Melodious Notes Director and clarinetist Sue Collado says.

Pianist Dr. Jensina Oliver joins as a guest musician. Oliver is known for her “steely-fingered technique, and her passionate and expressive performances.” She is in high demand as a teacher, performer, and speaker, and has performed with Melodious Notes member Dr. Kay Zavislak in their piano duet “Duo Cascadia.” Together, Zavislak and Oliver explore a diverse piano ensemble repertoire through their Pacific Northwest concerts.

New Melodious Notes violinist Erin Althoff will also be performing. Althoff recently moved to the island. She has performed for the South Carolina Philharmonic, Columbia City Ballet Symphony Orchestra, Charleston Symphony and Augusta Symphony, just to name a few. Althoff also participated in the Symphony in the Schools program, encouraging young students and igniting their enthusiasm and passion for the power of music. Now at home in Friday Harbor, Althoff says she is excited for the opportunity to collaborate with the talented musicians in the area.

The concert starts off with French composer Charles Koechlin’s Moderato sans lenteur. Kim Breilein will be on the flute, Pat Nelson on the bassoon and Collado on the clarinet. Koechlin was a political radical, according to Collado, who loved Ginger Rogers. His family originally wanted him to be an engineer. He became ill with tuberculosis, which ended engineering as a career option. Instead, Koechlin became a student of Gabriel Fauré in the Paris Conservatory, and later became a freelance composer and passionate supporter of contemporary music.

Next, violinists Althoff and Hanneke Klein-Robbenhaar and pianist Elizebeth Schaltenbrand will play five charming folk tunes by Dmitri Shostakovich. “When you think of Shostakovich, you usually think of his mighty symphonies,” said Collado. This Russian composer, however, also compiled a number of beautiful folk pieces. Like Koechlin, Shostakovich had a complicated relationship with the government. Stalin attended one of his operas and did not like it, banning his compositions until 1956.

Edvard Grieg’s Sonata in A Minor will be played by Sasha von Dassow on the cello, joined by Schaltenbrand on the piano. Grieg is a well-known Norwegian composer, though not as well-known in the States. In Norway, Collado explained, statues can be found all over in his honor.

Breilein will play Claude Debussy‘s “Syrinx.” “This is a piece in every flutist’s repertoire, and Kim plays it beautifully; it’s just stunning,” Collado says proudly.

Breilein is joined by Collado and Nelson for Fernande DeCruck’s Sonata next. DeCruck was living during a time period when women composers were not allowed to publish their works. DeCruck married a clarinetist who also happened to own a music publishing company, so she was able to publish some pieces. She has been having a comeback as people are revisiting her music.

Klein-Robbenhaar takes up the viola for this next piece — Alexander Glazunov’s Elegy.

Glazunov wrote the Elegy as a memoir for his good friend Arthur Rubinstein. “Hanneke plays it beautifully,” Collado said.

Oliver will play Prelude in D Major, Opus #23, and Widmug Dedication, which was a love letter to Claire Schumann. Robert Schumann wrote it “originally for voice and piano for his future wife,” Collado explained. This particular version was transcribed by Liszt, “and it’s a beautiful piece,” Collado said.

The finally will be a piece arranged specifically for Melodious Notes by Notes member and Sue’s husband, Jim Collado. This year, Jim’s arrangement is a Cuban Rumba written by George Gershwin.

“The ensemble we put together is a bit unusual,” Sue told the Journal. “It has different flavors and instrumentation that we think everyone will enjoy. “

Tickets are $28 for adults, $18 for students or $5 student rush at the door. To buy tickets or for more information, visit https://www.sjctheatre.org/.