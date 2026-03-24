LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to promote public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

Friday Harbor Town Council regular meeting of March 4

Mayor Evan Perrollaz appointed Mary McCullogh to the Arts Council. The Town Clerk, Jennifer Krembs, updated the Council on a new agenda procedure that begins next week. This new procedure will make it easier for the public to access.

The Council held a retreat and adopted a Vision Statement and Mission Statement. The Council authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with Treehouse Creative Digital Solutions for website management services.

The Council authorized a Change Order No. 3 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project for the Equalization Basin.

The Community Development director, Ryan Ericson, introduced a new employee, Robbie Roe, recently hired as the Town inspector. Ericson reported he is working on creating an ordinance for small-scale manufacturing in the commercial zone. He provided an overview of the 2026 Comprehensive Plan Amendment, and he reviewed the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan.

Council member Barbara Starr reported that the San Juan County Solid Waste Committee is targeting their work on improving organic waste reduction and disposal of hazardous waste.

Denice Kulseth, Town administrator, reported that the Spring Clean Up is March 9-13. It is a once-a-year service to pick up large waste that does not fit in town trash cans. April 1 is the Town Council and San Juan County joint meeting.

Recording of Town Council meetings can be viewed at https://www.fridayharbor.org/2202/Agenda-Meetings-and-Video.

Fire District #3 Commissioners’ regular meeting of March 17

Chief Noel Monin reviewed changes to the 2026 budget, reflecting adjustments for an additional $100K for new fire hoses and outfitting of new engine purchases. Another large addition is $63K for professional services, mostly tech work. Monin anticipates this amount will go down in the future, once new systems are in place. Commissioners approved the amended budget. Monin gave a status report on an interlocal agreement with Skagit County for Mutual Aid for Fire and Emergency Services. SJC Fire District #3 signed on, and Skagit 11 is continuing to get more signatures.

Monin has asked the San Juan County for a standalone agreement to replace the one that expired last July. The fire marshall has not been replaced yet. The County has acknowledged that it is in arrears.

Monin and the commissioners discussed the 20-year Capital Plan from 2026-2045. The spreadsheet assumes stable tax revenue and lists capital project targets in priority order, setting aside a reserve fund of just under $1 million. Commissioner Mike Coryell asked about the intent of reserve status for Type 1 engines. Monin explained the need to extend the life spans of the engines for as long as possible to keep ratings up. After some amended language, the commissioners adopted the 20-year Capital Plan.

The National Emergency Response Information System migration and implementation are ongoing. An app is under development to improve reporting. The district is hiring two temporary full-time staff for five months to help out with the State Mobilization Program and other work as needed.

The Fire District Annual Awards Ceremony is on April 10 with the theme “Blazing Saddles.”