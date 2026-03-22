Fundraising for Linde Field

Emerald Hurley and Caylee Morton, juniors on the Friday Harbor High School varsity softball team, are leading an effort to get a new scoreboard at Linde Field. They are designing and building the scoreboard themselves. Meanwhile, they’ve started a GoFundMe to ask the community to help them fund the project.

“As players, we’ve spent countless hours on this field, and one thing it has always lacked is a clear, reliable scoreboard,” Hurley and Morton wrote on GoFundMe. “Without one, it can be challenging for players, coaches, and fans to stay fully engaged during games. Our goal is to improve that experience—not just for our team, but for future players and the entire community.”

Hurley and Morton are doing this project through the nonprofit “Purple & Gold Club.” Here is the fundraiser link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/softball-scoreboard-linde-field.