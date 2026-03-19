Public notice of special meeting

Submitted by the San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1.

The Special Board Meeting of the San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1 will be held on Thursday, March 19, at 9:30 a.m. Documents for the meeting can be found on our website at https://sjcphd1.org/meeting/meetings-2026/ as they become available.

The meeting will be held in person at the administrative office: 535 Market Street, Suite E, Friday Harbor, WA 98250.

To join the meeting remotely: Call 509-473-0276 and enter 685 303 472#. Please call 360-378-2857, ext. 204, for more information.