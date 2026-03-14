The Ports gardener

Submitted by the Port of Friday Harbor

The Port of Friday Harbor has a secret weapon. His name is Winter Zigzagger, and he is a wizard. He has primary responsibility for the upkeep and appearance of the Marina grounds. The Marina has long been the focal point for vacationing boaters visiting San Juan Island and they have come to expect clean docks and hangings plants that line the main pier as well as an immaculate Fairweather Park.

It goes without saying that all this takes a considerable amount of time and money to pull off. But what makes this story unique is how the Port’s Gardiner creates this beautiful venue year after year, with what appears to be so little effort.

Self-sufficiency and sustainability:

Each year the Port hangs out approximately sixty hanging baskets, each containing Tidal Wave and Easy Wave trailing petunias, along with purple heart. In years past these hanging baskets were purchased from an off-island vendor and transported to the Marina for display. And the process was repeated the following year. As the costs steadily climbed it became apparent that something else had to be done.

A year ago, the Port erected a 1500 sq ft green house with the sole purpose of providing for the Ports growing requirements for decorative flowers and plants. Wynter plants approximately two thousand seeds of various types necessary to fill the baskets and brighten the Marina grounds. And each seed is individually planted to ensure a remarkable 90% survivability. Unlike previous years, natural fertilizers are now used in the dock baskets so that there is no chemical runoff into the water.

For the new seedlings and plants to survive the colder temperature an inexpensive way to heat the greenhouse was developed. Abundant heat is provided by a multi-fuel commercial heater that runs on discarded waste fuel collected in the Port’s waste disposal containers. An eighty-degree temperature is desirable, and electric vents open automatically if the temperature climbs above that.

Winter states that the project will pay for itself in about 8 years as the cost of the greenhouse and start-up equipment is absorbed by the savings. However, Wynter is a firm believer that real magic takes place when no one is around. He often plays classical music and occasionally plays black death metal on cassettes for the seedlings. He swears by it… really.

Winter gained his experience in the vineyards of Oregon and as a landscaper and gardener by profession. The Port is very lucky to have him.