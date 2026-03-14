Rock Island Communications reaches nearly 7,000 subscribers and secures $16.5M grant for broadband expansion

Submitted by the Orcas Power & Light Cooperative.

Rock Island Communications, OPALCO’s locally owned internet subsidiary, is celebrating a decade of remarkable growth. Rock Island now has almost 7,000 subscribers across San Juan County. Now the company is gearing up for its next major expansion with a $16.5 million Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment grant (now renamed the Benefit of the Bargain).

The funding, awarded through Washington state’s broadband expansion program, will allow Rock Island Communications to further expand high-speed internet infrastructure across the islands and bring reliable connectivity to thousands more homes and businesses.

What began in 2014 as a startup effort to bring reliable broadband to island communities has grown into a thriving locally owned network delivering both fiber and wireless internet services. Today, Rock Island Communications supports island residents who depend on reliable connectivity for work, education, health care, local businesses and everyday life.

Over the past decade, Rock Island has also achieved several important financial milestones that demonstrate the success of OPALCO’s long-term vision. The company became cash-flow positive in 2020, and in 2023 and 2024 achieved positive net income, marking a major turning point after years of investing in infrastructure and growing its subscriber base.

Annual revenue has grown dramatically — from approximately $1.8 million in 2015 to more than $12.3 million in 2025 — reflecting the rapid expansion of broadband service throughout the islands.

The new BEAD investment will expand the Rock Island network by delivering approximately 875 new fiber connections and increased service to about 3,136 additional wireless subscribers. Together, these projects will allow Rock Island Communications to connect nearly 4,000 additional subscribers, bringing fast, reliable internet to even more island homes and businesses.

This new phase of growth builds on the $15 million American Rescue Plan Act broadband grant that is currently nearing completion and extends fiber service to approximately 1,000 locations across five of the islands in the county.

Reliable broadband has become essential infrastructure for modern island life. Rock Island’s network proved especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, when island residents suddenly relied on internet connectivity for remote work, online schooling, tele-health appointments and staying connected with friends and family.

Because the network was locally owned and operated, Rock Island Communications was able to respond quickly to increased demand and ensure reliable connectivity when the community needed it most.

Rock Island Communications and OPALCO General Manager Foster Hildreth credited the success of the broadband network to the dedicated team that built and operates it. “I want to thank the incredible staff at Rock Island Communications for their hard work, intelligence, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serving our island communities. Building a broadband network across remote islands is no small task, and their professionalism and perseverance have made this success possible.”

Hildreth also recognized the OPALCO board of directors, whose long-term vision and support helped make the project possible. “We are also deeply grateful to the OPALCO Board for their wisdom, leadership, and continued support. Their willingness to invest in locally owned broadband more than a decade ago is now paying huge dividends for our members and our entire community.”

As Rock Island Communications continues to grow, it is also helping OPALCO build a stronger future for cooperative members. Reliable broadband supports smarter electric grid operations, improved outage communication and emerging technologies that will help the cooperative manage the transition to cleaner and more resilient energy systems.

After a decade of hard work and investment, Rock Island Communications stands as a powerful example of what a community-owned cooperative can accomplish — building essential infrastructure, strengthening local resilience and keeping island communities connected for the future.

Stay tuned for the maps and details related to this project expansion. If you aren’t a current Rock Island subscriber, consider joining your local broadband company at www.rockisland.com.