Historical Museum quilt exhibition opens Saturday, March 21

Submitted by the San Juan Historical Museum.

The San Juan Historical Museum is happy to announce that, by community request, its popular Quilt Exhibition will be open on Saturday, March 21. This is a special, one-day-only event, with extended hours from 11 am to 4 pm.

Our exhibition features quilts from the museum’s collection and contemporary creations from members of the Rainshadow Quilting Arts Guild, showcasing exuberant crazy quilts of the late 1800s through striking storytelling in today’s art quilts. A comprehensive illustrated catalogue talks about each quilt’s story and value.

We hope you are able to take advantage of our special Saturday opening and hours to enjoy the history and beauty of these wonderful works of art.

Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission is $10 per person.

Museum members are admitted at no charge.

The Quilt Exhibition closes March 27. Regular museum hours: Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit sjmuseum.org.