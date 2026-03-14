Disposal issue delays Shaw road work | Letter

The March 4 issue of the Journal reports Public Works claims that road and drainage work on Shaw Island is more than 7 years behind schedule because Public Works has no place to legally dispose of material on the island. Many Shaw residents are upset because the County’s plan for an expanded base on the Shaw violates the islands Subarea Plan, adopted more than 30 years ago with over 80% of the vote. But the County is determined to override this plan. If Public Works really cared about the residents of Shaw it could simply truck the waste materials to existing disposal sites on Lopez, Orcas, San Juan or Waldron.

Eric Adelberger

San Juan Island