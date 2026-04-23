Credit for the Cancer Care Center

Thank you for the lovely article about the cancer center here at Peace Island Medical Center. I just wanted to clarify and give credit where credit is due. The cancer center did not organize the colorectal awareness campaign. This was the brainchild of one of our great PACU/OR nurses along with the help of all the departments in the hospital. Cancer prevention services start with our Family Practice Clinic and continue with colonoscopies in our PACU/OR department and mammograms through our visiting mammography department.

While the care here is very personal, due to the small size of our community, it is not to say that these strong bonds do not form in larger centers. Quite the contrary, the relationship between an oncology nurse and their patient is special no matter where you are getting treatment.

Once again, thank you for highlighting the work we do here on the island. I’m grateful that we have this space to serve our community.

Shannon Harris, San Juan Island