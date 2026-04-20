Remembering Judy Taylor | Letter

On March 22 friends of Judy Taylor of Friday Harbor had a time of remembrance at Jackson Beach for her.

It was a sun-filled day with balloons, illuminariums, polka dots, a beautiful picture book, wonderful food, Cruddy, a rainbow cake and faithful friends—all the things that made her flash her unforgettable smile.

We, her family, were privileged to be a part of this sweet time and witness your love for Judy. Thank you.

Marilyn, Merrilee, Rachel, Jim, Erika, Lyndsy, Jordyn, Elwood, Rita, Christina