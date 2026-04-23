Shoreline Master Plan still in draft form

The recent article, “San Juan County’s Shoreline Protection Plan Draws Sharp Criticism from Scientists and Conservationists,” raises legitimate concerns—but it presents them in a way that risks misleading readers about both the process and opportunities for public and professional input.

Most importantly, the article fails to make clear that the document in question is the very first draft, released specifically to solicit feedback. That omission matters. Early drafts are not final policy positions—they are starting points meant to invite exactly the kind of critique highlighted in the piece. Portraying initial input as evidence of failure distorts how public policy is actually developed.

San Juan County is in the early stages of a required update under Washington’s Growth Management Act. That process depends on robust participation from scientists, conservation organizations, property owners, and residents. The comments from Friends of the San Juans and others are part of that process working as intended—not proof that it is broken.

No one benefits from framing an early draft as a finished product or from suggesting conclusions before the public process has run its course. If anything, the feedback described in the article demonstrates why that process exists—and why it should be allowed to work.

This is not the end of the conversation. It is the beginning—and all those interested in the future of shoreline regulation in San Juan County, including citizens, conservation organizations and scientists should get involved and actively participate in this process.

Karen Vedder,

San Juan Island