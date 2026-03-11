Forest Stewardship course for landowners starts March 23

Submitted by WSU Extension Forestry

WSU Extension Forestry is offering its Forest Stewardship Coached Planning Course for San Juan County landowners this spring on Mondays, March 23–May 18, 2026. This hybrid program helps forest property owners assess tree health, reduce wildfire risk, manage wildlife habitat, identify invasive species, and develop a personalized fores stewardship plan.

The course includes five inperson sessions in Friday Harbor, four live Zoom webinars, and a May 3 field trip on San Juan Island. Whatever your values are, this comprehensive university-based forestry course will help you get the most out of the land you love.

Learn more and register: https://forestry.wsu.edu/nps/events/cpsanjuan/

Contact: Elsa Haun, WSU Extension Forestry, elsa.haun@wsu.edu or 828-636-0772.