Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters in honor of Women’s History Month.

1. Who wrote a letter to her husband asking him to “remember the ladies” when drafting laws at the Continental Congress?

a) Dolly Madison.

b) Abigail Adams.

c) Martha Washington.

2. Who chaired the Seneca Falls women’s rights convention?

a) Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

b) Lucretia Mott.

c) James Mott.

3. In 1917, 20 female prisoners at the Occoquan Workhouse in Virginia were targeted for the “Night of Terror.” Which group was targeted?

a) African American women.

b) German women.

c) Suffragists.

Answers to last week’s questions:

1. Who was the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress? Answer: Jeannette Rankin.

2. What state did the first woman elected to Congress represent? Answer: Montana.

3. Who was the first Black woman to be elected to the U.S Congress? Answer: Shirley Chisholm.