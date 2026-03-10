Thanks for the new Public Works storage site on Shaw | Letter
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, March 10, 2026
As a twenty plus year, full time, Shaw resident I would like to express my support for San Juan County’s efforts to establish the new Public Works storage site on the property they purchased last year. The site is needed. Our roads need the already delayed service, and, given that Public Works will vacate the community’s shared public parking at our community’s public building, it is surely a benefit to our entire community. Thanks,
Jeff Gable
Shaw Island