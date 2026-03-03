Support Alchemy Art Center’s CUP? Public comment period is now

Hello island friends,

You may have heard this already, but Alchemy is in the public comment period for our conditional use permit (for the new space at the lavender farm). A rally of public support shows the county that what we will offer in our new space is needed by our community. Do you want to see us grow into the same organization but with hugely more benefits and accessibility? If you have 10 minutes and are excited about our expansion into the art farm, please email dcd@sanjuancountywa.gov, and copy Emilykscofield@gmail.com. (so we can keep count)

Write whatever you want about why our programming in the new space would benefit you or our community. You don’t need to be a professional poet; just a few sentences about how this would be good goes a very long way. Deadline: March 11. But why not do it today? Stop your doom scroll about war, and please do this! We are at 37 so far, but what if we have 200 letters of support! Don’t forget to include Permit number LANDUSE-25-0104 in either the body of your email or the subject line, and your SJC residential address.

Also, please – if you want to check in about what we are trying to do with the permit, or have concerns, please reach out and ask me.

This is going to be amazing, but it won’t happen without this permit! So, if you are excited about this project, this is a great, easy way to show support. I appreciate you!

Maria Michaelson

Executive Director

Alchemy Art Center