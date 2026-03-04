Protect Medicaid funding | Letter

When I became the Superintendent of San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1 in 2020, our services were limited to emergency medical services. In 2022, we purchased Village at the Harbor, the only assisted living community in San Juan County. Our goal was to give employees benefits for the first time, preserve the service for our community, and add Medicaid beds (low income). Since 2022, the cost of staffing on a per-person basis has increased by around 50%.

The legislature did the right thing last year in the face of rising costs by investing in long-term care to stabilize resources for those who rely on skilled nursing and assisted living. This year, they are proposing cuts that would make it harder to ensure our community has access the care they need.

The legislature should protect Medicaid funding for the long-term care and ensure that rural Washington residents have the opportunity to receive dignified, high-quality healthcare in their community.

Sincerely,

Nathan Butler

San Juan Island