March 3 Council meeting livestream experiencing technical difficulties — Call-in option still live

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Today’s regularly scheduled 9 a.m. San Juan County Council meeting is experiencing technical difficulties with the livestream. The meeting will still be accessible via the call-in option and in-person. If the meeting is able to be recorded, it will be posted after the meeting concludes.

Find the agenda here: https://sanjuancowa.portal.civicclerk.com/event/3855/files/agenda/5888, including call-in information:

To call in for Public Comment, +1 360-726-3293; phone conference ID:513 513 002#.

To attend in person, visit the Legislative Hearing Room, 55 Second St., Friday Harbor, WA.

The County apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the technical issues and appreciates the public’s patience.

