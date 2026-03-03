Hospital District holds special strategic planning meeting

Submitted by the San Juan County Public Hospital District

An upcoming Special Board Meeting of the San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1 is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m. Documents for the meeting can be found on our website at Meetings 2026 as they become available.

The meeting will be held in person at the PHD administrative offices: 535 Market Street, Suite E, Friday Harbor, WA 98250.

There will also be an online and remote component using the Teams platform.

To join the meeting remotely:

Call 509-473-0276 and enter 299 344 561# or

Join the meeting on your computer or mobile device using the Teams mobile app – Click here to join the meeting. If you join using Teams, we kindly ask that you mute your microphone and video unless you are addressing the Commissioners during Audience Participation.

Please note that the agenda can be changed up to 24 hours before the meeting. Any changes will be posted to our website.

The agenda is as follows:

• Strategic Planning

Adjourn