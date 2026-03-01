Two shows left in the Winter Music Series

Submitted by event organizers.

San Juan Golf & Tennis Club’s Winter Music Series continues with our last two shows for the season. March 7 with Coreografia — the music of Rio de Janeiro! Marco Antonio de Carvalho is a Brazilian musician, guitarist, singer and composer. Born in São Cristóvão, Brazil, he started out playing percussion with friends on the streets of his hometown.

Neal Chin is an award-winning artist and Maui native. He has been both a ukulele educator and performer. He’s been nominated for the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Ukulele Album of the Year two years consecutively.

Then, on March 14, Tribute to Reilly & Maloney. Come listen to some of the tunes of duo Ginny Reilly and David Maloney, which are so familiar to R&M fans. They played together for 35 years and made appearances all over the country. They had a big following in the Pacific Northwest. Appearing will be Bourbon Crème, Tara Craig, Daniel Deshon, Kirk Fuhrmeister and special guest Ginny Reilly.

There are limited tickets available for these two shows. More info on the artists and online tickets can be found at www.purplepass.com/wms. Get your ticket soon. Everyone is welcome! Performances start at 2 p.m. at the San Juan Golf Club.