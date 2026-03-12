Elegant Edibles returns to the San Juan Community Theatre

A few of last year’s cakes and treats on the auction table.

A few of last year’s raffle baskets.

Submitted by CATS

The annual Elegant Edibles Easter Bake Sale returns on Saturday, April 4 in the lobby of the Community Theatre. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the sale ends at noon. Arrive early to select your favorite island-baked treats. The Theatre address is 100 2nd Street in downtown Friday Harbor.

The fabulous Baker Boys return with their sought-after signature breads, cookies and pies. The always over-the-top raffle basket of gourmet treats and gifts are back as well, along with our auction for custom cakes.

The annual bake sale extravaganza is sponsored by CATS to support the San Juan Community Theatre.

For more information, contact Jane Maxwell Campbell at maxwell.jane@gmail.com.