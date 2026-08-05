LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by The League of Women Voters Observer Corps. The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization, encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to promote public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

Friday Harbor Town Council’s regular meeting of July 16

Mayor Evan Perrollaz announced that Taylor Clark was hired by the Streets and Parks Department.

The Council approved a resolution to make improvements to the town’s public parking lot on Spring Street.

The Council approved a resolution renewing a longstanding interlocal agreement between the Town and San Juan County Public Works Department. This allows each entity to do projects for the other at cost plus a 10% administrative fee.

Council discussed the Community Development director’s response to concerns expressed in an email from a resident regarding the Finnegan Ridge development. The Community Development director received a request from San Juan County Community Home Trust to amend the development agreement on the Argyle Project. The request is to allow some of the units to be sold under the land trust model as opposed to rentals, as stated in the development agreement. This will be a future agenda item.

The Town administrator thanked Justin Nibbler and crew for all their work setting up and cleaning up the Fourth of July parade. Council member Starr requested an agenda item for the Town to explore the use of solar power.

Town staff will invite a representative from OPALCO to a future meeting. Council member Geffen requested time on a future agenda to explore the idea of having an official town flag.

Recording of Town Council meetings can be viewed at https://www.fridayharbor.org/.

San Juan Island School Board regular meeting of July 29

Superintendent Fred Woods reported that siding for the middle school is moving along well and should be completed on time. The anticipated move of bus parking to the County site has not been finalized yet. He hopes it will be done prior to the start of school.

The San Juan Institute will be held again in approximately three weeks. The board is grateful for donations from Purple & Gold for sports for $8,878.57 and from San Juan Island Community Foundation for the Middle & High School Band for $5,033.04.

New Finance Director, Emily Blake, reported that final attendance for last year was 801-plus and 3-plus over the expected budget. Revenue was on budget as expected.

The Board approved a resolution to dispose of surplus items.

Director Brian Moore reported that a new golf coach will be needed as the current coaches have retired.