Get immunized before the school year with your local public health department

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County Health & Community Services is making it easier for families to get their children up to date on required vaccines before the next school year starts. This August, HCS is holding immunization clinics on Lopez, Orcas and San Juan islands. See our back-to-school clinic dates and details below!

Immunizations are a safe and proven way to prevent serious illnesses like measles, mumps and whooping cough. They also help keep classrooms open and learning on track. For most schools, up-to-date immunization records are required before classes start. This is a great time to ensure your child is ready to start the school year!

You can check your child’s immunization records at MyIRMobile (https://myirmobile.com/), with your child’s health care provider or at your local public health office. For a full list of recommended vaccines by age, visit the Washington State Department of Health’s website (https://doh.wa.gov/community-and-environment/schools/immunization/families). If you have any questions about immunizations, our public health nurses are happy to answer them! Call us at 360-378-4474 and ask to speak with one of our nurses. You can also email our immunizations lead nurse at nicoleg@sanjuancountywa.gov.

Let’s start the school year strong!

San Juan Island

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2-5 p.m., Turnball Gym — Walk-ups welcome! Combined immunizations and sports physicals clinic with PIMC.

Thursday, Aug. 6, 3-6:30 p.m., 265 Price St. — Walk-ups welcome! Latinx back-to-school clinic with Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center.

Orcas Island

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 3-6 p.m., Orcas School cafeteria — Walk-ups welcome!

Lopez Island

Thursday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lopez School — Walk-ups welcome! Combined immunizations and sports physicals clinic with Cathy Doherty.

To see all our immunization clinic dates, visit our website: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/2267/Immunization-Clinics. We are able to immunize all children under 19, uninsured adults and all pregnant people between 27 and 36 weeks. Call our office if you have questions about eligibility. Appointments for September to November will be available for registration in August. Our influenza (flu) and COVID-19 immunization clinics will be in October.