Town holds joint special meeting reglading ,andatory training for elected and appointed officials

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor

The Town Council and the Planning Commission will hold a joint special meeting after the regular business meeting on Aug. 6, to participate in an AWC/RMSA mandatory training for elected and appointed officials regarding land use. The training will take place in Council Chambers located at 60 Second Street, and it is expected to last approximately two hours. For more information, contact the Town Clerk at clerk@fridayharbor.org .