Election Results

Jennifer Swanson and Katherine Bryant Ingman appear to be heading to the general election in November for the County Council District 3 position.

According to the San Juan County Elections Office website, as of 8:30 p.m., Swanson has so far received 1,901 (48.94 %) votes. Bryant Ingman has received or 1,428 (36.77%) votes. Renee J. Koplan received 526 (13.54%) votes. There were also 29 write-ins.

The Lopez School District passed with 588 (73.32%) yes votes. There were 214 (26.68%) no votes.

These numbers will be updated as the ballots continue to be counted and finalized over the next few days.