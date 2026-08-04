Creating third spaces through art with The Loose Seal

When a core group of us first imagined what the Loose Seal could become, we weren’t thinking about it as just another event venue. We envisioned something communities have always needed, but seem to have fewer and fewer of: a third space. A place where people gather, where music is heard up close, ideas are exchanged freely, artists are encouraged to take risks and strangers become friends. Music is the thread that runs through everything we do, and the Seal is built around that belief.

Third spaces have always been where culture is created, not simply consumed. Coffee shops, libraries, pubs, community halls and galleries have long served as places where people connect beyond work and home. Our hope is that the Loose Seal continues that tradition here on the island.

We believe art is one of the most powerful ways to strengthen a community. Music, poetry, storytelling, visual art, dance, conversation and shared experiences remind us that we belong to something larger than ourselves. In a world that often encourages isolation and division, gathering together to create and experience art feels more important than ever. We also recognize the vital work of those addressing larger social issues through advocacy and service, and we are committed to partnering with organizations that make our space accessible for those conversations and efforts.

That vision inspired the formation of RIME — Rhythm Inspired Musical Expressions, a new nonprofit that will soon call the Seal home. RIME exists to enrich life on the San Juan Islands through music while fostering creativity, education and artistic expression for people of all ages. Through intimate concerts featuring local and visiting artists, songwriting workshops, youth education, writers’ circles, open mics and creative collaborations, we hope to nurture both artists and audiences alike.

The Loose Seal is also available to rent for workshops, meetings, celebrations, performances, classes, pop-up dinners, rehearsals and community gatherings. We want it to become a canvas for the community’s ideas, not simply a calendar of our own events.

Our hope isn’t that people remember the Seal because of one particular show. We hope they remember it as the place where they met someone new, discovered a local artist, shared a poem for the first time, celebrated an important milestone, or simply felt welcome. If the Seal succeeds, it won’t be because of one organization or one person. It will succeed because a community chose to invest in creativity, connection, curiosity and one another. That’s the culture we’ve been working to build, and we look forward to building it with you.

– Nate Fihn, Shari Garzonetti & Eddie Vejvoda

The Seal Team