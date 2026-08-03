SJIMA welcomes Camilla Szabo to the team

Submitted by the San Juan Islands Museum of Art.

The San Juan Islands Museum of Art is excited to welcome Camilla Szabo to our team. Most recently managing editor of Arcade NW, Szabo holds a BFA in photography and imaging as well as art and public policy from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. SJIMA is delighted that Szabo is joining the museum as we grow the museum’s exhibitions and offerings and expand our community engagement.

Szabo will oversee the daily operations of the museum and will represent SJIMA at community gatherings and events across the county. Please stop by the museum during our open hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday, and say hello.