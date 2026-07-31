County Council to resume 2027 budget and organization discussions at Aug. 3 meeting

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County is preparing for one of its toughest budget years in recent memory. Rising costs, capped property tax levies, unfunded state mandates and declining financial support from the state and federal governments have left the Council with a projected budget shortfall of $4 million in 2027. Simply put, the County’s revenues are not growing at the same pace as expenses. These current budgetary challenges are not unique to San Juan County, with many other jurisdictions across the state facing similar financial constraints.

To address the deficit, Council held a series of regularly scheduled and special meetings throughout the month of June to converse with department leaders and elected officials on potential cuts to staffing and service levels. At their meeting on June 30, Council provided initial direction to all departments and elected officials on the budget reduction scenarios brought forth. After robust deliberation, Council directed consideration of $3.7 million in potential modifications to the 2027 budget.

At its meeting scheduled for Aug. 3, Council will continue several critical discussions as it considers ways to balance the 2027 budget. First, Council will further its conversation from the July 14 meeting on the potential separation of the veterans’ assistance and the mental health and developmental disabilities property tax levies from the existing current expense levy. During the 2026 legislative session, the state Legislature passed House Bill 2442, which mandates the County provide additional funding for these specific purposes and provides options for how counties may account for these levies separate from the existing general property tax levy. If Council were to establish standalone levies for veterans’ assistance and mental health and developmental disabilities, the action would eliminate their existing draw on the current expense fund.

Council will also take a deeper dive into the organizational restructuring options first presented by staff at its June 24 meeting. At that meeting, staff recommended the elimination of key management positions in the Environmental Stewardship and Facilities Departments, and the reallocation of staff in those departments to County Administration, the Parks and Fair Department, and the Department of Community Development, to reduce managerial overhead and create efficiencies in an effort to reduce ongoing costs.

The County auditor will present a balanced preliminary countywide budget to Council on Aug. 25. The County will continue budget discussions in the fall and will hold a public hearing to accept comments from the community before adopting the 2027 budget.

Review the County’s budget process, past documents, quarterly reports and more on the auditor’s webpages here: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/2030/San-Juan-County-Budget.

Questions? Contact: TilleryW@sanjuancountywa.gov.