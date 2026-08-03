Author Shahn McGuire presents ‘Sensitive Souls’

Submitted by Griffin Bay Bookstore

Griffin Bay Bookstore presents San Juan Island’s beloved marriage and family therapist, Shahn McGuire, reading from her book “Sensitive Souls, Empaths, Intuitives and Psychics: A Guide Book for People with Gifts for the World,” Thursday, Aug. 6 and 7 pm in the Griffin Bay Bookstore Cafe.

McGuire has over 30 years of experience helping sensitive souls understand and harness their gifts. An advanced clinical hypnotherapist, trainer, and spiritual teacher, she has developed the groundbreaking sensitive souls curriculum to bridge traditional therapy with energetic awareness. McGuire combines clinical expertise with training in hypnotherapy, subtle energy, and RoHun healing to guide clients, students and fellow therapists from a state of overwhelm to one of empowerment through transpersonal groups and professional training programs.

She consults with energy workers, people with psychic abilities as well as others in the healing fields to support their personal healing and expansion of their unique gifts. McGuire teaches people simple and practical skills, focusing on energetic hygiene, to immediately transform their lives, work and relationships with others. She works deeply in spiritual and energetic realms to teach and support light workers learning to live in their human bodies with ease so they can shine their light in the world.

Her book, “Sensitive Souls, Empaths, Intuitives and Psychics: A Guide Book for People with Gifts for the World, “is an invaluable resource for people regardless of their journey, level of expertise, or experience.

McGuire will talk about the book, answer your questions, and sign copies, which will be for sale at Griffin Bay Bookstore.