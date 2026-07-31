Submitted by Francie Hansen.

Just a reminder! Francie Hansen is coordinating the Trashion Fashion Show again this year at the S.J. County Fair (may be close to #18 for her … but who’s counting?). Please start thinking of an outfit you might want to create for this “Scene to Be Seen” event, which will feature the fabulous emcee Nicole Santora. It’s going to be fun, and even more spectacular than ever!!

A very special highlight of each year’s fair, the show is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. Entry forms are available at the fair office. There will be a mandatory “dress rehearsal” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. No costume is necessary, just you and your entry form, music selection and good humor!