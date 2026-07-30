Longtime local launches new book

Longtime islander and multigenre artist Vivian Burnett launched her first book this year, “No Secrets.”

“I have been writing poetry for many years,” Burnett told the Journal. “After very hard periods in my life, I would write about it.”

Inspired, after her daughter got a collection of Burnett’s poetry together and made them into a book for family Christmas presents, Burnett proceeded to meet with local publisher Bruce Conway.

With titles like “Calming My Inner Waters,” “The Echo,” and “My Melting Heart,” The poems weave between nature, motherhood, relationships and life reflections, each illustrated with her own work. Conway, she said, did an amazing job melding her drawings with her poetry, formatting it in such a way that it shows off both the art and words.

When asked which she prefers, art or words, Barnett said both are very different, and tap into different aspects of herself, but “I get tremendous joy in artwork, as I am an artist.” Her hope is that readers and viewers feel some of that joy through the book.

Barnett had a well attended launch party at Leaven in the spring. The book is for sale at Griffin Bay Books in Friday Harbor, and she can be found at the Saturday farmers market at Brickworks.