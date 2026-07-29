Why we support Katherine Bryant Ingman for County Council District 3 | Letter

We heartily endorse Katherine Bryant Ingman for San Juan County Council District 3. Katherine has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to our island communities through her work in healthcare, food security, ferry advocacy, and countless volunteer efforts. She is an exceptional listener who brings people together, approaches challenges thoughtfully, and follows through on her commitments. We’re excited to see Katherine use these skills to improve programs and services in our county.

Katherine’s professional experience, enthusiasm, and dedication to serving others make her uniquely qualified to serve on the Council. She understands the issues that matter most to island residents and has already spent years working to address them. We are confident she will bring energy, integrity, and effective leadership to the County Council, and we are proud to support her candidacy.

Boyd and Lovel Pratt

San Juan Island

Lovel Pratt, Former San Juan County Council Member, District 1