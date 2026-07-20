Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Will you be turning 65, retiring or qualified for Social Security Disability Benefits for 24 months in the next year? Then you will be eligible to join Medicare. Enrollment in Medicare is not automatic for most people, so you’ll probably need to enroll. There is a lot of new information you’ll need to understand so you can enroll at the right time to avoid penalties, understand what Medicare covers and make an informed decision about your coverage choices.

Trained Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors volunteers are offering a free Welcome to Medicare presentation by Zoom on Thursday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. This presentation will explain how Medicare works, what your coverage options are and when you must act to avoid penalties. Register to attend by sending an email to shibasjco@yahoo.com and include your first and last name and your email address.

SHIBA is a free, unbiased and confidential informational service offered through the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

SHIBA has trained volunteer counselors available on the three largest islands in San Juan County. To schedule your free personal, confidential, unbiased counseling session with a SHIBA volunteer on San Juan Island, call 360-375-0292. The Orcas Senior Center sponsors the SHIBA volunteers in San Juan County.