A sincere thanks to San Juan Island EMS and Town staff | Letter

BOSS Construction, Inc. extends its sincere thanks to San Juan Island EMS, city staff, and all individuals who assisted our injured employee at the Friday Harbor Wastewater Treatment Plant on Monday, July 13, 2026. The employee, a 22‑year‑old apprentice carpenter and valued member of our team, sustained a leg injury after stepping off an 18-inch foundation and landing awkwardly on a sloped bank. He was medevacked to St. Joe’s Hospital in Bellingham, treated, and released following an overnight stay. Our team is grateful for the swift response and care provided, and we look forward to his full recovery and return to work in the near future. Thank you from everyone at BOSS Construction.

Chris Hart

VP BOSS Construction, Inc