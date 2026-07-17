Jennifer Swanson for County Council | Letter

I’ve gotten to know Jennifer Swanson through operating the Shaw Island post office for the past two years. Shaw didn’t have a designated postal worker when USPS hired me for the role, and mail delivery was sporadic and unreliable.

I had been working at the Shaw post office only a few months when we heard that the position might once again be discontinued. A firm and diligent advocate, Jennifer taught me the history of the community’s fight to restore consistent mail delivery, and introduced me to key decision-makers so that I could join her in effectively lobbying for making the position permanent. Throughout this months-long process, Jennifer was always warm, welcoming, responsive and thoughtful. I’m very grateful to know her and to be able to serve the amazing Shaw community on a daily basis.

I can think of no better candidate for San Juan County Council position #3 than Jennifer Swanson. We will benefit from her knowledge of the islands, her superb listening and networking skills, and her dedication to improving the lives of all San Juan County residents.

Thanks for your attention,

Sooz Stahl

Orcas Island