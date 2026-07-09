A heartfelt thank you from the Chamber

On behalf of the San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce, I extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this 4th of July celebration so memorable!

Our 2026 Parade theme, Cheers to 250 years!, featured 62 outstanding entries, many beautifully decorated. The route was packed, red, white and blue adorned the streets, and our island’s community and businesses rallied together to host another remarkable patriotic event. After an impressive flyover by San Juan Airlines, the San Juan Master Chorale’s stunning rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, we enjoyed music, floats, politicians, dogs, sheep, goats, and kids galore. We were proud to honor Grand Marshal Norm DeGraaf, Honored citizens Candy and Paul Dossett. Special thanks to Julie, and the Mozzarellas for transporting our dignitaries! Our announcers, Alan Budwill and John Nance, deserve praise for their effortless delivery.

The day featured the Parade, Pig War Picnic at the fairgrounds, music at the Brewery, the Tractor Show, a Pancake Breakfast, the Firecracker Run, and music at San Juan Vineyard and the Port of Friday Harbor – and then capping everything off with a spectacular fireworks display over Friday Harbor.

This event was made possible thanks to the support of Justin Nibler and the Town street crew, Sheriff Eric Peter and deputies, Wendy at M&W for loaning vehicles to us, the Aikens and ferry crew, Jerry Alhadeff for announcer deck space, our judges, Jason Douglas, the Presbyterian Church for driveway seating. A special salute goes to my heroes – parade staging managers Parin Columna, Barb Jensen, my trusty assistants Carol and Deanna, Deborah, Eathon, Jana, Caroline, John, Marjorie, Mik and Joy.

Thank you to all who contributed to making this 4th of July a great success!

Becki Day

San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce