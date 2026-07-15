Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters.

1. Which of these presidents died 50 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence?

a) John Adams.

b) James Madison.

c) Thomas Jefferson.

2. Which signatory of the Declaration said “at least Jefferson lives” when he was on his own deathbed?

a) John Adams.

b) George Washington.

c) James Madison.

3. Which other president died on the Fourth of July?

a) James Monroe.

b) James Madison.

3c John Quincy Adams.

Last week’s answers:

1. Which of these founders did not contribute to the writing of the Declaration of Independence? Answer: George Washington.

2. Which founder reportedly said that he signed his name very large so that the King could read his name without spectacles? Answer: John Hancock.

3. About 200 copies of the original Declaration were printed by John Dunlap. How many of the original copies still remain? Answer: 26.