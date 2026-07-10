New to Medicare? Here’s what you need to know

Will you be turning 65, retiring or qualifying for Social Security Disability Benefits for 24 months in the next year? Then you will be eligible to join Medicare. Enrollment is not automatic for most people, so you’ll probably need to enroll with Social Security. To avoid penalties and make an informed decision about your coverage choices, you’ll need to understand a lot of new information — including when to enroll, what Medicare covers and which type of coverage is right for you.

Trained Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program volunteers are here to make the transition easier for you. Join us for a free Welcome to Medicare presentation at Orcas Senior Center on Thursday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. Learn how Medicare works, what your coverage options are and when you must act to avoid penalties. To participate by Zoom, email shibasjco@yahoo.com.

SHIBA, sponsored by Orcas Senior Center, is a free, unbiased and confidential informational service offered through the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner. Contact the San Juan Island SHIBA office at 360-375-0292 to schedule a counseling session.