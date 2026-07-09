Roche celebrates 140 years

Fourteen years after the land dispute between Britain and the United States over the San Juan Islands was resolved with the Pig War, John S. McMillin purchased land and established the Tacoma and Roche Harbor Lime Company. The year of that incorporation was 1886, which makes this year the 140th birthday of Roche Harbor as we know it.

It’s important to note that McMillin purchased the land from people who purchased the land from others who “homesteaded” the property — i.e., claimed ownership to a place where indigenous groups had lived and worked for centuries.

McMillin and Roche Harbor are important building blocks of what the islands have become today, and the resort holds a special place in the hearts of people the world over. It’s a place of beauty, happiness and love. Happy birthday, Roche!