Compass Health recognized as a Quasquicentennial Corporation, marking 125 years of service in Northwest Washington

Submitted by Compass Health.

Compass Health is proud to announce its recognition by the Washington secretary of state as a Quasquicentennial Corporation, marking 125 years of continuous incorporation.

This milestone honors Compass Health’s longstanding legacy of service, resilience and commitment to the communities it serves. As the nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Compass Health’s 125-year history offers a local example of enduring service and community stewardship.

“We are honored to receive this rare recognition,” said Compass Health CEO Tom Sebastian. “It reflects the dedication of generations of staff, volunteers, partners, and supporters who have helped us serve our community for half the time our country has been in existence.”

Of more than 3,000 organizations incorporated in Washington in 1901, Compass Health is one of only 22 still in operation today, a testament to its enduring mission, continued advocacy to ensure access to behavioral health care and the team members who have carried that work forward.

Over the past 125 years, Compass Health has grown from its beginnings as Luther Child Center into Northwest Washington’s leading behavioral health care provider. Today, the organization delivers a full continuum of behavioral health services to youth, adults and families across Island, San Juan, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, including outpatient and intensive outpatient treatment, crisis outreach, triage and stabilization, inpatient care, substance use disorder treatment and supportive housing.

This milestone is also a celebration of the dedicated team members and volunteers who carry Compass Health’s mission forward every day. From clinicians and nurses to peer counselors, case managers, housing specialists, administrative professionals and support staff, their compassion, expertise and commitment continue to transform lives across Northwest Washington.

“At the heart of our 125-year history are the individuals and families who have turned to us for support,” added Sebastian. “We are steadfast in our commitment to serving our communities and advocating for sustainable funding to ensure essential care remains accessible for those who need it most.”

As Compass Health marks this milestone, the organization remains focused on whole-person care, expanding behavioral health services, driving innovation and supporting the people who have made 125 years of service possible.

For more information about Compass Health’s programs and services, visit www.compasshealth.org.