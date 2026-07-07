LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

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San Juan Island School Board regular meeting of June 24

Public comment: Many parents and a student were concerned about the possible elimination of boys tennis from the sports schedule. The district agreed that the program should continue; parents thanked the board for that action. Superintendent comments: At this year’s graduation, members of the class received $560,000 in scholarship awards. Superintendent Woods thanked the community for its generosity to our graduates. Replacement siding is underway at the middle school and the maintenance shed by the STEM building.

The board approved the 2026-2027 athletic budget presented by Athletic Director Brock Hauck. The District was grateful for the Public Schools Foundation’s donation of $23,342 for supplies. Business Director Jose Domenech reported that total enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year was 801.55, including transition to kindergarten, grades K-12 and Griffin Bay School. This is 3.32 students over budget. Financial performance for the school year was on budget. The financial system program will be dark for 10 days over the summer for the transition to a new system program.

The board approved the 2026-2027 budget. The new budget contained a 40% increase in risk pool insurance and a significant increase in utility costs. Both are mandatory expenses beyond the District’s control.

Several resolutions were approved by the board. Barbara Bevins and other board members thanked Jose Domenich as he retires and Special Services Director Becky Bell as she departs for another school district.

Public Hospital District # 1 regular meeting of June 27

Village at the Harbor: Director Tina Levasheff introduced the new Assistant Director, Elise Johnson, who started work on June 17. Johnson is an registerened nurse with experience in long-term care and has family ties on San Juan Island. She will oversee day-to-day operations. Levasheff reported only one apartment available and good staff stability at the Village. PHD Superintendent Butler: EMS had a high call rate and engaged in multiple training sessions in May. The EMS development plan for the next five years is nearing completion. Village at Home is growing, with Community Paramedicine reaching maximum caseload. PHD made scheduled subsidy payments in May to Peace Island Medical Center and Planned Parenthood.

Commissioner Gail Leschine-Seitz attended the CCC meeting, toured the Food Bank and was briefed by Mark Hopkins on changes in the Department of Health relative to the County budget.

Motions approved by the Commissioners:

Updated district policies: Approved acceptance of the District Policies and Procedures, including its new and amended provisions.

Electric vehicle charging stations: Approved funding for several EV charging stations at Village at the Harbor, with reimbursement from a Washington state grant.

Roof project: Authorized the PHD staff to contract for the repair and replacement of the roof at Village at the Harbor.

Social worker for Village at Home: Approved employment of social worker with salary and benefits not to exceed $115,000. The social worker will work alongside the Community Paramedicine program and will also serve clients in the PHD district who were part of his former caseload with the County Department of Health.

After an executive session authorized under RCW 42.30.110(1)(b), the commissioners approved a Letter of Intent and sales agreement for employee housing and related uses. The PHD superintendent is authorized to negotiate and execute the purchase of real estate, not to exceed the listed value for two properties of $2.4 million and contingent on due diligence and financing; selection of bond counsel and financing will be presented for further board approval.

San Juan County Council regular meeting, June 30

Council has held several budget consideration meetings this month. Discussions of possible budget adjustments continue, as Council considers ways to reduce expenditures by $4 million. Council has requested budget adjustment and cost-saving proposals from all departments, and continues with discussions of each proposal for both ongoing and one-time reductions. Further meetings will be held on July 13, 14 and 28, and Aug. 3 and 4 so the auditor can bring a balanced budget proposal in August, with further discussions to be scheduled before the finalization of a 2027 budget in November.

Sixteen community members from various islands took part in community comments, all of whom were in favor of maintaining the Department of Environmental Stewardship, rather than restructuring it as proposed as a cost-saving measure. Further discussions of proposals, the responsibilities and needs of the department will be held before a final proposal is made.

Grants specifically dedicated to emergency/cold weather shelters on Orcas and San Juan islands were approved.

The Auditor’s Office presented proposed federal revisions from the Office of Management and Budget in the Uniform Grants Guidance, which can directly impact the county. San Juan County holds 50 federal grants, with federal monies amounting to over $5 million in the 2026 budget. There are a number of revisions that substantially change how federal assistance is given and managed, including the integration of executive orders and increased federal control over discretionary terminations. A meeting with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is scheduled for July 1. Comments on the proposal are to be made by July 13, and implementation is to be in October. Council members were outspoken in their opposition and grave concern about the substantial changes in control. Council members agreed to raise their voices in the ways possible, noting that they were not likely to be able to make changes originating from the Federal Office of Management and Budget.

Discussions of budget constraints and considerations will be ongoing, with news reports available on the county website (www.sanjuancountywa.gov). Council Chair Justin Paulsen made it clear that this current stage is looking at “direction, not decision,” as they hear from each department.