Avoiding wildfires in the islands — A quick refresher

Submitted by the San Juan County Department of Emergency Management and all of the local Fire Districts.

Summer in the San Juans is beautiful — but dry weather and warm temperatures also raise wildfire risk. A little caution goes a long way. Here’s a simple refresher to help keep our islands safe.

• Check fire regulations.

Visit the San Juan County fire marshal’s website to see if campfires are currently allowed. Brush burning is never permitted in summer.

• Be mindful of everyday activities.

Every summer sees fires in the islands that start from things like campfires, improperly discarded cigarettes, using metal-bladed tools like mowers or chainsaws or even parking a vehicle on dry grass. If it can spark or is hot, use extra caution. If allowed and you choose to have a campfire, make sure it’s “dead out” before you leave. Pour water on it, stir the coals and repeat until cold.

• Fireworks are illegal.

Don’t use them, ever.

• Watch the wind.

If it’s windy, skip the campfire or yard work. Wind makes fires start faster, spread quicker and burn hotter. Even on calm days, keep water nearby, have a plan and be careful around dry grass. When possible, do yard work early in the day when conditions are usually cool and moist.

• Investigate smoke.

If you see flames or smell smoke, check it out. If something seems off, call 911.

• Manage vegetation wisely.

First, if you have a lot of dry yellow grass around your house, it is smart to keep it closely trimmed. Secondly, while clearing underbrush can reduce fire danger in the dry forests of Eastern Washington, the islands are different. Thoughtfully maintaining some well-spaced, shaded understory can help soil and vegetation stay moister and prevent fast-burning weeds from taking hold. For guidance, contact your local fire department or the San Juan Islands Conservation District for an expert home visit.

• Remember: most fires here are human-caused.

We can all help protect the islands by using common sense, recognizing high-risk days and choosing safer options. Don’t be the one to start a destructive fire.