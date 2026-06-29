Professor Paul L. Illg featured during the Illg Distinguished Lectureship

Submitted by the Friday Harbor Laboratories

Friday Harbor Laboratories has established the Illg Distinguished Lectureship to bring a distinguished scientist to present their research on marine invertebrate zoology to Friday Harbor Labs and the surrounding community. The lecture series is a tribute to the late Professor Paul L. Illg and his contributions as a scientist, teacher, mentor and friend. The lectureship endowment was established through memorial gifts by Paul’s family, colleagues, and many friends. We thank these donors for adding this stimulating lecture series to the scientific activities at FHL.

The 2026 Illg Distinguished Lecturer is Dr. Patrick Krug from California State University Los Angeles.

Dr. Krug will present a scientific lecture, “Keystone molecules and kleptoplasty: new insights from sea slugs,” on Monday, July 6 at 7 p.m. in the FHL Commons and on Zoom, and a public lecture, “Hugs, drugs, ughs and bugs: the secret life of sea slugs,” on Tuesday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at Brickworks. It is intended for anyone interested in human health and oceans, regardless of scientific background. Reception following the event.