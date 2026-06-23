Join local bird advocate Ross Lockwood at the Sculpture Park

Submitted by the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park.

Join bird watchers at the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park on July 1 from 8-10 a.m. for a guided bird walk with local bird advocate Ross Lockwood. This month, birders are hoping to see the fledgling hooded mergansers in the pond along with other local and migratory birds. There is no fee, but donations are always welcome. Arrive any time and look for people with their binoculars peering up into the trees. Don’t forget binoculars and good walking shoes.