Another hike in property tax is looming | Letter

After attending the June 9 San Juan Council hearing on a countywide wildlife ordinance banning wildlife feeding, I have come away from the hearing with three takeaways.

First, the Council has not involved the county’s feedback, nor has it gotten enough feedback on both sides—for and against the ordinance—an ordinance which seems to address a nuisance issue rather than real criminal activities. And this ordinance comes with fines or up to imprisonment.

Second, the Council seems to be heading toward approving this nuisance ordinance at the bidding of one specific area of the county, and not for the county at large, and that specific area is at Cape San Juan.

Third, for this nuisance law, the council will ask for yet another proposal to raise property taxes for this localized nuisance issue.

I will vote against another property tax that doesn’t go to law enforcement, except for law enforcement to enforce egregious crimes such as violence against people and drug enforcement. They stated that the Sheriff’s Office will need to hire an animal control deputy for this nuisance ordinance.

Vote no against this wildlife ordinance. They want you to believe its costs will go only to signs in order to discourage tourists.

Why not get up some signs up that say “Wildlife Crossing – Please Drive Slowly.”

They want to raise property taxes again. That’s the biggest takeaway.

Susan Wingate

San Juan Island