Thank you Roche Harbor Neighborhood Association | Letter

San Juan Island Fire & Rescue wants to commend a Firewise Community partner — the Roche Harbor Neighborhood Association — and many volunteers for all their hard work in May to maintain Firewise USA status. Thank you for being such proactive leaders and for looking out for all of us!

The recent cleanup was nothing short of impressive! The progress for this year’s event is posted on their website at www.rocheharborna.wordpress.com.

Living in areas with potential wildfire risks is always a concern, but the time, labor, and dedication the Association poured into clearing brush, organizing clean-up days, and educating residents gives us peace of mind. Their efforts to maintain defensible space make the entire neighborhood safer and more resilient.

District 3 truly appreciates everything neighborhoods and homeowner associations do to keep our community secure. Proactive mitigation and volunteer clean-up days create defensible spaces that protect entire neighborhoods and give firefighters a critical advantage during emergencies.

Programs and resources are available through the District to help protect communities. Residents looking to connect with, learn from, or start a new Firewise community can visit www.sjifire.org for more information.

Sincerely,

Chief Noel Monin

SJI Fire & Rescue